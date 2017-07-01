Our June 29 issue

Saturday, July 1, 2017
4th of July issue & Summer Guide magazine! Fireworks schedule! Support Small Business. Bald eagle boom in NYS. El Mexicano closes after immigration raids. Million Dollar beach reopens. West Mountain to open bike park on Saturday. 3 buy Bolton buildings, open businesses. Skip Lower life celebration. AngioDynamics to consolidate manufacturing in Glens Falls and Queensbury. Max in Indonesia. Grand opening for Adirondack Museum’s big new exhibit, and new name too. Glens Falls Symphony’s 17th Fourth of July concert. ADK Theatre Fest in full stride. Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

