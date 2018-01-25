Our January 25 issue

Winter Home issue | Glens Falls-Hudson Falls basketball tiff. Beyond the echo chamber. Local artists …

Winter Home issue | Glens Falls-Hudson Falls basketball tiff. Beyond the echo chamber. Local artists home renovation. Larry Dudley’s touted novel. Benefit for Austin Lane. Vermont couple buy Milestone Golf Club in Hampton. Denny Wilhelm sent to Downstate Correctional, Fishkill; 9 1/2 year sentence. Sarah Pratt to attend State of the Union in DC, guest of Stefanik. South High Marathon Dance: Students select 42 beneficiaries. The Habitat ReStore is a big hit. Ice Bar roundup. Lots of real estate listings… Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

