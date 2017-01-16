Our January 12 issue

Special Winter Wedding Section Predictions 2017. Big events 2017. Nancy Underwood to run for County …

Special Winter Wedding Section Predictions 2017. Big events 2017. Nancy Underwood to run for County Supervisor in GF’s Ward One. ECHL All-Star festivities in Glens Falls and Lake George. Market 32 opens in Fort Edward. Rich & Beth Schermerhorn going to Inauguration. SGF Marathon Dance fund-raisers planned. Open Door buys 226 Warren Street. Jimmer signs new show deal. Northeastern Fine Jewelry to take over Scoville’s GF space. Martin Luther King, Jr. events. Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

