Insurance & Investing Issue Dave Strader’s return. Lake George Brewing, former Davidson’s. Lake George island …

Insurance & Investing Issue Dave Strader’s return. Lake George Brewing, former Davidson’s. Lake George island cabin auction 2/22. Gordon’s complaint: no guideline for the $10-million. West Mountain peaking. Kay Hafner, new Hudson Falls librarian. Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.