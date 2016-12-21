Our December 8 issue

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
December 8, 2016 in Chronicle Front Page

Huge, 3-Section issue! Irongate center’s 50th anniversary. Waldo & Ruth Ross left us millions. Saw ‘Hamilton’ in NYC. Lake George real estate still sizzling. Sutton’s open Farmstead Flatbread. Model Train show moves from GF to SGF, Chase Building. Council tries team approach in Glens Falls. Y-Knot welcomes new ‘Sonar’ boat. Washington County Small Biz honorees. Mill Pond bridge reopened in Horicon. Winter is here and so are the events!…page after page of shows, concerts and things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

