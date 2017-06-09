Our December 30 issue

Happy New Year! Hyde plans Douglass Crockwell show. Details on 1870 Black Mountain fire. If …

Happy New Year! Hyde plans Douglass Crockwell show. Details on 1870 Black Mountain fire. If Trump wins, who’s next? Big plans for 1000 Acres Ranch. Gilbert Gottfried coming to Civic Center on January 7. Queensbury votes on ‘reimagined’ high school Tuesday, Jan. 12. Could tiny Lake George native worm help in fight of invasive clams? Pick of the Pix for 2015. So many New Year’s offerings. Looking for the arts, concerts, etc.? The Chronicle has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

