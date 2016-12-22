Our December 22 issue

Merry Christmas! Year-round camping cabins, Moreau Lake State Park. Bill Parks tackles Norway. Can Lewis …

Merry Christmas! Year-round camping cabins, Moreau Lake State Park. Bill Parks tackles Norway. Can Lewis Super survive? Lake George Steamboat to celebrate 200th year of service. Is Ed Moore looking to buy the Thunder? Nielsen buys Gracenote for $560-million. 27 acres at SGF Exit 17 sells for $1.6-million. Arnold’s effort to preserve last working farm in Saratoga. Dogs and winter coats. Loads of Christmas events and shows this week. Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

