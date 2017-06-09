Our December 18 issue

Friday, June 9, 2017
December 18, 2014

Big 52 page Chronicle Christmas Issue! Photographer’s passion: Snowflakes. Join in the Christmas Bird Count through Jan. 5. Baker twins excel at brass. Celtic Yuletide concert canceled. City sued over JUST Beverages and Salvation Army. Author with local links talks about self-publishing. Planned Parenthood letter keep coming. Finch gets $1-million from NYS for modernization. Lots of last minute gift ideas in this issue. Entertainment galore. Time to make your plans for New Year’s Eve.

