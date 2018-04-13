Our April 12 issue

Spring Home issue | Sherman Square becomes Bemis Place. Debut of the Park Theater. Adirondack …

Spring Home issue | Sherman Square becomes Bemis Place. Debut of the Park Theater. Adirondack Thunder in playoffs. Speed skater Chris LaPointe works at the YMCA. Hadley-Luzerne School first to add officers. Overhaul of I-87 rest stop, south of Exit 18, will cost $16.2-million. Glens Falls will do ‘Take a Bite’ for Americade, Wed., June 6. O’Reilly Auto Parts buys former Rite Aid in Hudson Falls. Dan Ladd – 15 years of the Outdoors Page. Lots of real estate listings… Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.