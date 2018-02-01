Multi-concept entertainment eatery set at 190 Glen

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe reports:

Craig Merrell says his new venture at the B.B. …

Craig Merrell says his new venture at the B.B. Fowler Building (formerly 190 Grille & Cinema) in Glens Falls will be called The DownTown Social — or DTS.

He describes it as “a multi-concept entertainment eatery featuring a highly anticipated restaurant, wine bar, and sophisticated bourbon room,” plus “a charming delicatessen and café…with a variety of delicious and healthy options.”

“We will offer area residents and visitors with a unique venue to eat, drink, relax, and play, all day and night,” Mr. Merrell is quoted in a press release issued by Normandin Marketing of Glens Falls.

He’s quoted: “The restaurant will feature an elevated dining experience overlooking the bustling wine bar and entertainment areas.

“The design incorporates a multitude of gathering spaces providing the perfect setting for meetings, social outings, and private parties. Seasonal alfresco dining will be available on the sidewalk and pedestrian mall,” between the new restaurant and Davidson Brothers pub & restaurant.

“The Carvery Deli will feature made-for-me breakfast items, hot and cold subs, and a selection of healthy snacks and salads. Fresh ground coffee and espresso drinks will also be available throughout the day.”

The venture eliminates the movie theaters of prior operators 190 Grille and Aimie’s Dinner and a Movie.

Mr. Merrell already operates DownTown City Tavern, across the Elm Street lot from his new venture. His overall business name is DownTown Hospitality Group.

Mr. Merrell signed a lease with building owner, JMZ Architects, in January.

Will hire ‘30 to 50’ employees

He said the new venture expects to hire 30 to 50 additional employees and that a weekly Job Fair will be held on Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m. at DownTown City Tavern, at 21 Elm Street in Glens Falls.

The press release advised: Submit résumés with cover letters via email to: DownTownGF@gmail.com. Include “DownTown Social Job Applicant” in the subject line.

