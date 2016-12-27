Moreau State Park gets year-round camping cabins

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Moreau Lake State Park has six cedar cabins under construction on …

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Moreau Lake State Park has six cedar cabins under construction on the eastern edge of the park that, for the first time, will allow for year-round camping. Also for the first time, some will allow people to bring their dogs along.

“People are so excited,” said Park Manager Peter Iskenderian in reply to a Chronicle inquiry.

He said the cabins will “be ready for rental in May.”

Winter use is enabled because “they have woodstoves,” said Mr. Iskenderian.

He said rates for the fair weather months haven’t been set yet. “We’re still figuring that out,” but he said off-season they’ll be $40 a night for the 4-person cabins and $60 a night for the 6-person cabins.

Like the three existing cabins at Moreau Lake State Park, these will be available “by the week only” from the “first week in May to Columbus Day, when they’re in very high demand, said Mr. Iskederian.

Off-season, campers will be able to rent the new cabins by the night.

The building project resulted from “the state realizing that people want cabins,” said Mr. Iskenderian.

He said the Recreation and Historic Preservation office that operates Moreau Lake State Park put out a “request for proposals to all the parks” and Mr. Is-kenderian submitted one on behalf of Moreau’s.

“Four or five parks were selected,” he said. “We’re the only one in this region.”

“It’s huge, it’s huge” in terms of the impact, he said. “People are gonna love it.”

Woodstove & refrigerator

Besides a woodstove, the cabins will have chairs and a table, queen and bunk beds with mattresses and a small refrigerator, said Mr. Iskenderian, adding that “we’re thinking about a porch swing.”

There is not inside running water or a kitchen. Outside will be a fireplace and picnic tables, and composting toilet.

During the summer a shower facility and restroom building stand nearby.

In winter, campers will have to hike, snowshoe or ski into the cabins. “No driving in,” said Mr. Iskenderian. The park’s road to the sites will remain closed seasonally.

The cabins, made by Katahdin Cedar Log Homes of Oakfield, Maine, are being installed by Cutting Edge Group, LLC of Lake George.

While the units are being erected now, Mr. Iskenderian said underground work will need to be done in the spring.

To make room for the six new cabins, “we took two campsites,” said Mr. Iskenderian. “The other four are behind them in the woods.”

Park Manager Mr. Iskenderian said he’s been at Moreau State Park for nine years.

The park, southwest of Northway Exit 17, employs nine people year-round and “in-season as many as 35, including lifeguards,” said Mr. Iskenderian.

He said the staff takes great pride in the park, which offers an extensive trail system accommodating people, dogs and horses, a lake with beach and picnic areas, year-round programming and a nature center and 150 campsites, including one cabin and two cottages, plus the six new cabins being installed now.

“The year’s been very good,” Mr. Iskenderian said. “We got the new land up at [Mount] McGregor. People love it. There’s a nice parking area on Wilton Mountain Road. We’re looking to put more trails in.”

Moreau State Park remains active in winter. When The Chronicle spoke with Mr. Iskenderian on Wednesday, Dec. 14, he commented, “We set our first cross-country ski track today. Tonight there’s a full-moon star party, with four telescopes, a bonfire and a cookout.”

He said 35 people had already signed up to attend despite that night’s frigid weather. “We put a maximum of 45.” The fee is $2. “You can’t beat it,” he said.

Copyright © 2016 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.