Marathon Dance dedicated to the memory of NYS Trooper Tim Pratt

The 40th annual South High Marathon Dance is dedicated to the memory of New York State Trooper Tim Pratt, the South Glens Falls native who was killed on Oct. 26, 2016 when he was struck by a car while helping a lost truck driver in front of the Wilton State Police barracks.

“It’s a tremendous honor, and we are incredibly grateful to the students for remembering Tim,” his fiancée Sue Clarke told The Chronicle. “At the same time, it’s overwhelming.”

Understandably, the Pratt family is still grieving. Emotions are still very raw.

Trooper Pratt’s son, Shane, is a 2008 South High graduate and was a four-year dancer. “I know how emotional you get being on the other side,” Shane said. “I’m trying to prepare myself…”

His sister Sarah, a 2005 South High grad and also a four-year dance participant, said her father “was always very excited that his class started the marathon dance. He always loved being there and helping out. I am so proud of my dad.”

She wasn’t surprised the student committee decided to honor her dad.

“Before they announced it, I knew it was going to happen,” Sarah said. “Knowing how everyone thought of my dad, it’s just how our community operates.”

Faculty advisor Tom Myott said State Senator Kathy Marchione will bring a proclamation honoring Trooper Pratt to Friday night’s opening.

Pratt family will be much involved

Trooper Pratt’s younger sister, Mary Belair, is a 2017 marathon dance recipient. She is battling multiple sclerosis.

The Pratt family will also have a table in the old gym selling T-shirts, dog tags, mugs and tote bags honoring Trooper Pratt, all to benefit the marathon dance.

“Our family was always involved in the dance,” Sarah said. “This year, we’re all trying to do as much as we can to help. We are so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the support we have received in the last four months. This is a way for us to say thank you to everyone.”

Sue said, “Being as humble as Tim was, he would be like, ‘What the hell? It’s just me!’ He had no idea how many lives he touched.”

Shane said, “Everything he did was about others. He would be having a good time, and just being himself, but there was always another piece that was going to help someone.”

Sue said, “I got a letter from a young woman who had gotten a ticket from Tim when she was 17 years old, and told me how he changed her life. It’s incredible.”

Sarah said, “He was always helping people. He was enforcing the law, but he’d also do something to be fair and teach a lesson and not be a jerk. I have never heard anyone say a bad word about him.”

She remembered being pulled over by a trooper near Syracuse as she drove home from a cheerleading competition.

“The trooper knew who he was,” Sarah said. “Everyone knew him. Troopers used to call him all the time to ask him what to do in certain situations.”

Honored at marathon dance in 2015

Trooper Pratt was honored by the marathon dance in 2015. To get him near the stage, fellow troopers told him Governor Cuomo was coming and needed protection.

“He was getting mad, saying ‘Where the hell is he?’” Sarah recalls. “We had to trick him to get him up there.”

His acceptance speech was short and sweet, and quintessential Timmy Pratt.

“I’m just happy to be here and make sure everybody gets here safe and makes it home safe,” he said.

After the brief ceremony, Sarah said her father said, “You idiots! I’m an undercover cop! You just blew my cover!”

His speech is printed on the t-shirts the Pratt family will sell at the marathon dance. His presence will be felt throughout the weekend.

“I’m going to work security this year,” Shane said. “I figured it would be a nice tribute to my dad.”

Trooper’s sister: I am overwhelmed to be a recipient “We love South Glens Falls, and I’m very fortunate to have been born and raised and married and raised our children here,” said Mary (Pratt) Belair, the younger sister of fallen State Trooper Tim Pratt. Mrs. Belair, who has multiple sclerosis, is one of 40 recipients of this year’s 40th South High Marathon Dance. “I love this community, and I’ve never lived anywhere else,” she told The Chronicle. “I am totally overwhelmed. This will be of great help, and it will also raise awareness of MS. The incidence of auto-immune diseases in this community is very high.” Mrs. Belair said she cried when she received the call that she had been selected as a recipient. “This will help make it easier to get around my house.” “I just love the marathon,” she said. Her South High class of 1980, like her brother Tim’s class of 1979, helped start the marathon dance in 1978. “We have three pictures of Tim in my house, and we light a candle for him every single night. People tell me he was such a good guy. Well, he was a better brother. He would give you his right arm. The community outpouring for him shows you how special South Glens Falls is.” — Gordon Woodworth

