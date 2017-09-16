Hemmings Motor News car show in Lake George

By David Cederstrom, Chronicle Staff Writer

The 11th annual Hemmings Motor News Concours D’Elegance car show …

The 11th annual Hemmings Motor News Concours D’Elegance car show is set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, in Lake George.

It will feature rare vehicles including a Tucker 48 said to have sold for more than $1.3-million at auction last January, and a 1919 LA-10 Stand & Drive electric delivery truck.

Jim Menneto, publisher and president of Hemmings, told The Chronicle that the cars to be displayed Sunday at the Charles R. Wood Park Festival Commons will also include 1967-’81 Chevy Camaros and Pontiac Firebirds, 1963-’73 Buick Rivieras, Studebakers, MGs, and wood-bodied station wagons, and professional vehicles such as a 1939 Packard hearse and 1960s-era Lincoln Continental ambulances.

“Our first event is Friday at noon, where we’re going to have a police-escorted rally with all the old cars up to the top of Prospect Mountain” and then go to Dunham’s Bay for lunch, Mr. Menneto said.

Saturday “is open to all enthusiasts, all collector cars” for a “cruise in” at the Festival Commons, he said. “That could be anything from muscle cars to classics to foreign cars.”

“Sunday is the actual Concours itself. These are cars that are coming from all over the country, that have been invited” by Hemmings, he said. The cars will be judged, and “we try to keep it to nine or 10 cars per class.”

The Concours keynote speaker and honorary chairman will be Wayne Carini, host of the TV show Chasing Classic Cars, Mr. Menneto said.

He said the event was held at Stratton Mountain in Vermont for five years, then Saratoga Springs for five years, before coming to Lake George.

“We’re very excited about the new venue,” Mr. Menneto said, adding that Lake George Village Mayor Bob Blais, the Chamber of Commerce “and everyone involved [have] made it very easy for us to be a part of Lake George for that weekend.”

Lake George was a rally destination for the event the last three or four years.

Tickets, good for both Saturday and Sunday, are $25. Mr. Menneto said a portion of proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Autism Speaks.

