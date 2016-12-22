Glens Falls QB Joseph Girard III: ‘I’m definitely playing football for 2 more years’

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

Sophomore Joseph Girard III, who quarterbacked Glens Falls High School’s state championship football team, is a top Division I college basketball prospect, but “I’m definitely playing football for two more years,” he said when we asked him Monday before Glens Falls basketball practice.

Girard, who turned 16 on Nov. 27, has already received three full-ride Division I scholarship offers — from UAlbany, High Point and George Washington University — and was named Most Valuable Player of the state football championship game.

“Football is a sport I really love, and I’m a two-sport athlete now since I don’t play baseball anymore because of AAU basketball,” Girard said.

“And that’s good with me, because I love basketball, but I love football equally as much.”

Jimmer Fredette starred in football and basketball at Glens Falls, but he gave up high school football on the way to becoming college basketball’s 2011 Player of the Year at Brigham Young University.

Girard acknowledges, “People tell me I shouldn’t play football because I could get hurt. I could also get hurt playing basketball or walking down the street.”

Girard made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame earlier this fall, and is one of the top-rated high school sophomores in the country.

Football parade Friday

The state champion Glens Falls High School football team will be honored with a parade Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 5:15 p.m. at the high school and ending at City Park by Crandall Library, where the team will take part in the evening Hometown Holiday festivities.

The parade route is Sherman Avenue to Glen to Bay to Maple Street. The team is expected to arrive at the park at 5:30 p.m. The tree lighting is set for 5:45.

