GF Hospital to lease 26,000 square feet in Bonacio’s 14 Hudson

14 Hudson, developer Sonny Bonacio’s new mixed-use building next to Glens Falls Hospital, is filling up.

Work is under way preparing for SUNY Adirondack’s culinary arts program moving there, and the hospital is also planning to lease space, too.

“Glens Falls Hospital is leasing roughly 26,000 square feet of the newly constructed Bonacio building adjacent to the hospital’s Emergency Department,” said spokeswoman Katelyn Cinzio, responding to a Chronicle query.

“Split between the first and second floor, this new location for the hospital will include modern, state of the art, specialty physician practice workspace. Plans are still underway as to the occupancy of this space, but we will be announcing additional information in the upcoming weeks.

“We are excited to improve accessibility and quality of care through an expansion of services on and off campus.”

— Mark Frost/Gordon Woodworth

Separately an unofficial source tells The Chronicle that urology and surgery practices will be locating to 14 Hudson.

