DownTown City Tavern to open 2nd restaurant at 190 Glen Street

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Owner Craig Merrell said Tuesday that he “and the DownTown City Tavern team” will open a new, second restaurant and bar utilizing the whole first floor of the B.B. Fowler Building at 190 Glen Street, just across the Elm Street parking lot from DTCT.

“The one thing we know is that it will not be a movie theater any more. The theaters are coming out,” said Journey Kerchner-Pirrone, the general manager of DownTown City Tavern (which will remain unchanged). He provided few specifics about the plan, beyond saying it will “be a large operation.” Asked if they’ll be hiring more staff, he said, “Oh yeah.”

In a press release, Mr. Merrell described the plan as “a hybrid concept offering all-day dining options including house roasted coffee, baked goods, deli sandwiches, carving station and more.”

He wrote, “In addition, table service will be available for those who are looking for a more traditional dining experience featuring an eclectic menu, comprehensive wine selection, and family style options.”

“The space will be warm and welcoming, promoting a communal atmosphere. Private event spaces, entertainment areas, and two bars will be incorporated into the design…Stay tuned for more details.”

JMZ Architects owns the building and has its offices on the top two floors.

The first floor was most recently occupied by Heather O’Neill’s 190 Grille and Cinema.

The restaurant was originally Aimie’s Dinner and a Movie, operated by Kerry Metivier and his wife Sandy Wolf. Her father Bud Wolf of Saratoga redeveloped the building that had long been vacant.

