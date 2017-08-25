Deric Buck sets ‘Buck’s Tavern’ at the former Blue Moose

Already operates Bogey’s at Bay Meadows & owns Kingsbury National

Deric Buck, who operates Bogey’s at Bay Meadows and last year purchased Kingsbury National Golf Club, has taken over the former Blue Moose restaurant property on Route 9, just north of the Great Escape, on a lease-to-own agreement.

“We hope to open after Labor Day and before October,” Mr. Buck, 40, said when contacted for comment. “It will all depend on the New York State Liquor Authority. We’re cleaning it up right now, and I think people are going to be really impressed. We’ve done a lot of work in there.”

‘It’s a team’

Mr. Buck said his partners in the venture are his mother, Faith; Kingsbury National general manager Adam Luaces; manager Nathan Brimmer; and Kingsbury National chef Aaron Newell.

“They all have some skin in the game,” he said. “I’m not doing it by myself. And I have great confidence in this team.”

‘Adk. comfort food’

He said, “I definitely want to purchase the property. I think it will be a great long-term investment. I plan to serve meat and potatoes, Adirondack comfort food.

“We’ll see how lunch and dinner goes, and could expand to breakfast. And I think we can capitalize on our relationship with Six Flags Great Escape. Kingsbury National is their official golf course.

“I also think we can win back customers from the Municipal Center. We’re going to put out a great product.>/p?

This has been a great eatery for more than 60 years.”

Ross Schlinger and Jerry Strosberg own the property.

Contacted for comment, Mr. Schlinger said the interior is “the best I’ve ever seen it. We took the chimney out, I added new carpeting, Deric replaced the floor behind the bar and redid the kitchen and the bathrooms and the walls. It looks great.”

Mr. Buck said Kingsbury National is “doing really well. It takes time, and there are always bumps in the road, but the course is in great shape, and we have a great group over there.”

Father Joe Manerowski retires from St. Mary’s

Father Joseph Manerowski is retiring as pastor of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Glens Falls, effective Sept. 1. Father Thomas Morrette has been appointed pastor of the church, according to a press release from the Albany Diocese.

The parish will celebrate Father Manerowski’s service with receptions on the church lawn after each mass this weekend — Saturday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m.

Info: 792-0989.

