DEC okays Assembly Point deer hunt

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued …

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a nuisance deer permit for a resident of Assembly Point on Lake George.

We first learned of it when Assembly Point resident Vicki Zelden sent us a copy of an email she said she sent to other residents of the Queensbury peninsula.

In a response to our query, she said her biggest concern is “the total lack of official communication about this with the rest of us living on the point.”

We contacted a DEC spokesman who said he wasn’t able to get us information by press time Tuesday night.

We also asked State Senator Betty Little, who then talked to DEC Regional Director Robert Stegemann.

She said Mr. Stegemann confirmed that the man was indeed issued a nuisance deer permit to hunt for deer on his land only, using a bow and arrow or crossbow.

“My understanding is he can take four antlerless deer and one buck with his hunting license, but he can’t hunt on anyone else’s property without their permission,” Sen. Little said.

In addition, she said the hunter must be at least 150 feet from any residence before taking a shot at a deer.

Crossbow season is Oct. 11 to 20 only. Regular deer season is Oct. 21 to Dec. 3, according to the DEC website.

Ms. Zelden’s email said “the hunt will take place on the wooded property located from Crossover to the end of the Point owned by the lakefront homeowners around it.

“Even if you feel that there may be too many deer on the point, don’t you think you have a right to be consulted given the significant safety issues involving hunting in a residential neighborhood?” she asked.

“There has been no discussion, no opportunity for community input and no warning regarding this precedent-setting decision.”

Ms. Zelden said, “After expressing my concerns to a variety of government officials via email, I was contacted by Senator Little’s office, but was told as long as the hunt meets DEC rules there is nothing they can do.

“I pointed out that this is a unique situation in that this is a residential neighborhood and that the hunt area is surrounded by public roads used by residents and others for transportation and recreation. I invited them to tour the area but did not get an acceptance.”

Copyright © 2017 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.