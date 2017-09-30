Cirelli’s Osteria in SGF to close; to concentrate on Jam ‘n’ Eggs

By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

“We’re closing Cirelli’s Osteria,” chef-owner Michael Cirelli told The Chronicle Monday. “Financially the overhead is too much.” He said the restaurant’s last night will be Saturday, Oct. 28.

“We just lost our mojo,” he said. “We started out on the wrong foot and we ended on the wrong foot,” noting that they at first tried to serve Italian and TexMex food before concentrating on Italian dishes.

“The Cirelli family would like to thank our friends and our patrons for their support over the last five years,” he said.

Mr. Cirelli and his wife Kathleen also operate the breakfast and lunch spot Jam ‘n’ Eggs, two doors south.

“Business there is very good,” Mr. Cirelli said. “We will concentrate on Jam ‘n’ Eggs and I’m also subbing at BOCES in their culinary arts program.”

The Cirellis opened the Osteria just south of the Route 9 bridge in April 2013. It had housed Jake’s Roundup, and later Ranchero’s.

The buildings housing Cirelli’s Osteria and Jam ‘n’ Eggs are both owned by Elliott Heyman, who co-founded Jake’s Roundup.

Contacted for comment, Mr. Heyman said the building “is in a great location but needs some TLC. I have seal-coated the parking lot, am painting the front of the building, and plan to redo the lighting. Then I hope to rent it out as a completely set-up restaurant ready to go.”

