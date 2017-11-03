Chronicle Book Fair is Sunday! Please come

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe offers: The 22nd annual Glens Falls Chronicle Book Fair is …

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe offers: The 22nd annual Glens Falls Chronicle Book Fair is Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Queensbury Hotel. It’s free, and showcases more than 100 authors and presenters this year.

Don’t come for The Chronicle. Come for those writers, booksellers, publishers.

See the program notes beginning on the next page for a quick look at what each one does.

Every presenter — 100 or so people or groups this year — each felt passionately enough about a subject to write a book about it.

I had the pleasure, communicating with each of the authors while organizing the Fair, of learning about their books. In the program notes, we have room only to highlight brief “pithy descriptions.” Come to the book fair and you get to delve deeper — learn about each passion, each project.

You’ll find just about any genre and topic you can think of, from high literary themes (License to Quill, a spy thriller starring William Shakespeare and the Guy Fawkes Day plot) to social sciences (Living on the Edge in Suburbia, on welfare and workfare). Also: Hunting books by Bob Elinskas, Lawrence Gooley’s new true crime book about the electric chair at Dannemora Prison, children’s books with a message, a couple of page-turning romance novels starring a reality TV actress. It’s fun to explore!

On a more serious note, our headlining author this year is Chris Gibson, the former Congressman whose book is Rally Point Five Tasks to Unite the Country and Revitalize the American Dream. We think you’ll enjoy hearing from him, and the rest of the presenters as well.

Copyright © 2017 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.