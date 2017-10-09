Chris Gibson’s book published; set for Chronicle Book Fair Nov. 5

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Chris Gibson, the region’s former Congressman, has a new book out …

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Chris Gibson, the region’s former Congressman, has a new book out this week, Rally Point: Five Tasks to Unite the Country and Revitalize the American Dream.

“Rally Point is a commentary on the current state of our country and a plan, based on Founding principles, for how we can come together and strengthen the American Dream,” writes Mr. Gibson.

He is now a professor at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., after serving three terms in Congress and choosing not to seek re-election. He served 24 years in the United States Army, retiring with the rank of colonel.

Chris Gibson will be a featured presenter at The Glens Falls Chronicle Book Fair on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 11 to 3 at the Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls. Admission is free.

The Chapman Historical Museum will sell Mr. Gibson’s book at the Book Fair. He’ll talk about and autograph it.

On Monday, The Chronicle did a quick interview via email with him.

‘Solve major issues of our time’

Chronicle: What do you hope your book will accomplish?

Chris Gibson: Through a historical and philosophical lens, Rally Point explains what happened — how we’ve become so divided. Then it provides a framework for unifying the country to solve the major issues of our time. The hope is that we rediscover the principles and processes that enabled us to survive and flourish for over 200 years and apply them now and in the future so that this century is our best yet.

‘Optimistic re Millennial generation’

Chronicle: Are you optimistic about America’s future? Why or why not?

Chris Gibson: Yes, most definitely. I feel passionately that we will rally from these divided and challenging times. Americans traditionally have risen to these challenges in the past. What we need now is leadership. Rally Point endeavors to provide the way forward. Also, I’m very optimistic about the Millennial generation. Generally, millennials work well with others and make sound decisions. If my generation can help set them up for success, they will excel. I believe our country will be in good hands when they assume the mantle of leadership.

Enjoys teaching & family time

Chronicle: How are you enjoying teaching at Williams College?

Chris Gibson: I’m really enjoying myself. The students are fantastic and the campus has been very welcoming. I know I’m helping shape America’s future leaders and that’s a very rewarding experience. I also have much more time for family, which was part of the plan. Life is good.

•

Chris Gibson’s Rally Point is published by Twelve Books, an imprint of the Hachette Book Group. It’s available at bookstore and via Amazon.com. Incidentally, Twelve Books also published Al Franken: Giant of the Senate, by Al Franken.

Copyright © 2017 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.