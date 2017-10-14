Carriage Traders’ Len Romeo is grand marshal of SGF Fire Co. Holiday Parade

Len Romeo, owner of the vehicle retailer Carriage Traders, will be grand marshal for the 38th annual South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade, committee cochairs Megan Quinn and Tom Tracy announced Tuesday.

“When we floated the idea of taking over the parade, Lenny was the first one to step up and commit to helping us,” Mrs. Quinn told The Chronicle.

Carriage Traders committed $5,000 and is the parade’s title sponsor.

The 2017 parade takes place Sunday, Nov. 19 — the traditional Sunday before Thanksgiving — and steps off at 1 p.m.

WCKM’s Dan Miner and Pete Cloutier will announce from a new location at Jim Betit Auto Body, across the street from Common Roots Brewery, Mrs. Quinn said.

Three bands are confirmed: South Glens Falls High School, Mohonasen High School in Rotterdam and the popular Avant Guard Alumni Drum Line.

Bobby Dick and Susie Q will again play Christmas music, Mrs. Quinn said.

In addition to Carriage Traders’ $5,000, the committee announced that 18 $500 sponsorships have now been sold, up from 11 two weeks ago.

Additional $500 sponsors now include Southy’s Pizza, Berkshire Farm Center, St. Michael’s Church, SUNY Adirondack, Glens Falls National Bank and SCA.

Sponsors previously announced are The Chronicle, the Regional Radio Group, Parks Heritage Federal Credit Union, Finch Paper, Craft on 9, O’Brien Insurance, the 2018 South High Marathon Dance (paid for by John O’Brien of O’Brien Insurance), Demarsh Real Estate, Crossroads Transportation, Joe Orlow and Michael Alund, the South Glens Falls Eagles Club and M&M Digital Printing.

More sponsors are welcome, Mrs. Quinn said. Email: parade@sgffire.org

The parade was started in 1980 by the Joy Store, and has been held every year since then.

But after The Post-Star dropped its title sponsorship this year, the parade’s future was in doubt.

As The Chronicle reported exclusively in September, Mrs. Quinn, a 28-year-oldSouth Glens Falls native, stepped in to save the parade and is joining with the South Glens Falls Fire Company to achieve it.

