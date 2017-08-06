Our August 3 issue

Prime Time Seniors issue Precise Painting’s 40th year. 75th year of Bennett’s Riding Stable. All …

Prime Time Seniors issue Precise Painting’s 40th year. 75th year of Bennett’s Riding Stable. All quiet on Log Bay Day, North Creek Mosaic’s second panel completed. Did Albany Med/Saratoga Hospital buy Carl R’s? Tony DeSare will play at benefit Tea for Open Door at Crandall mansion. Efforts to help foreign workers in Lake George. El Mexicano building in Hudson Falls for sale. Gordon’s tribute to Nick Heald. 5th Democrat enters Congress race. Brock DelSignore. SGF 9th grader to wrestle in Italy. Lots of real estate listings… Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… Page after page of things to do. The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

